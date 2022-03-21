Artwork submissions for this year's Festival are now being requested

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The theme for the 56th annual Maple Leaf Festival has been chosen.

“Carthage at the Crossroads: Celebrating Route 66,” is the theme of this year’s festival which takes place every year in October.

The winning theme came from Carthage resident, Sharon Frost was just one of more than 50 people that submitted their theme ideas.

“It will be great to see how the community embraces this theme during the Maple Leaf celebration since Route 66 is part of our communities history,” says Chamber President, Julie Reams.

Now, the Carthage Chamber is currently seeking art entries for this year’s community celebration in Carthage.

“We hope by choosing this theme, that not only will we get some very creative designs to be considered as the ‘Official Maple Leaf Artwork,’ but I think those that are a part of the community celebration, like the parade, we will all see some pretty amazing floats.”

The deadline to submit art entries is Tuesday, April 12th and they need to be sent electronically in a PDF, JPG, PNG or vector format.

For more information, including where to send those art submissions, contact the Carthage Chamber of Commerce at 417-358-2373.