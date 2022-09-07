JOPLIN, Mo. — A recent study shows how well each state pays their teachers. The State of Missouri ranks near the bottom of that list.

“Missouri wages are among the lowest in the nation, yes,” said Michael Blackford, Teacher, Lockwood Elementary Teacher.

According to the website, “business.org,” only five other states in the U.S. pay their teachers, on average, lower than the Show-Me State.

“It’s so sad that our teacher pay is so low, and right now, that is a primary focus of DESE, they have put together a blue ribbon commission advisory and they are to report their findings back to our state board of education October 18th,” said Dr. Melissa Massey, Exec. Dir., Southwest Center For Education Excellence.

D.E.S.E. stands for Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. During the last legislative session, Missouri lawmakers did put some money into increasing starting pay for new teachers — but Michael Blackford says it wasn’t broad enough to give a corresponding pay increase for existing educators.

“And so you have some districts where they are making, you have your veterans teachers that have 15 years of experience that are now getting the same pay as a brand new teacher in the district um which seems to be a slap in the face to teachers with experience,” said Michael Blackford, Teacher, Lockwood Elementary Teacher.

The pay inequality issue is especially problematic in this part of the state.

“Which makes it difficult especially for border counties and border schools to attract high qualify teachers when they can drive 30 miles or so across the state line and have a better paying position,” said Blackford,

“Our legislators need to step up, they really truly need to step up and realize the importance of our educational system,” said Dr, Massey.

“Business.org” ranks Pennsylvania, California, and New York the top-3 states for teacher pay.

Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas rank 24th, 28th, and 30th, respectively.