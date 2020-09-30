2020 Census deadline pushed back one month

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — You’ll now have even more time to fill out the 2020 census according to a ruling from a federal judge who said stopping the count now would likely produce inaccurate results.

The deadline has now been pushed from September 30 to October 31.

The census will determine congressional representation and show where communities need new schools, clinics, roads, and other services.

Census takers are currently going door-to-door while wearing masks.

If you’d rather not have face to face contact you can complete the census online.