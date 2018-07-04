Local News

2018 Quapaw Powwow

Jul 04, 2018

QUAPAW, Okla. - Head to the 146th Annual Quapaw Powwow on July 4th to July 7th at the Quapaw Powwow Grounds at Beaver Springs Park in Quapaw, Oklahoma. The event will include singing, dancing, contests, vendors and plenty of family fun. 

The Quapaw Tribal Powwow includes adult, teen and junior dance contests. Attendees can also enjoy food, arts and crafts and other vendors. Tribal members and others come from near and far every year, and have for many, many years to gather for powwow. The Grand Entry begins at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.


Quapaw Powwow Grounds – Beaver Springs Park
5681 South 630 Road
Quapaw, OK 74363
Phone: 918-542-1853
 

