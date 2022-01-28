TULSA, Okla. – A 1967 Shelby Mustang GT-500 stolen from Tulsa worth $200,000 has been found about 20 miles south of the city in Mounds.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the vehicle is in tact, but the doors, hood, and front fender have been removed.

20-year-old Nicholas Chamberlin was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the case.

He is charged with Larceny of an Automobile and 2nd Degree Burglary.

A stolen dump truck and stolen sedan were also found in the area.

The investigation is ongoing for the Tulsa Police Department.

The car will be returned to its owner.