The "ball drop" was part of the 24th annual Ronald McDonald House Golf Tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — The weather was ideal today for golf, and that made officials at a local non-profit extremely happy.

Today (9/1) Was the 24th annual “Ronald McDonald House Golf Tournament” at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.

It was another year with a packed field of players; 104 in total, divided into 26 teams.

The annual event is always a huge fundraiser for the organization.

SLIDESHOW: View Photos From The Ronald McDonald House Golf Tournament

After the teams stepped off the course, it was time for the second big event of the day: The golf ball drop.

Nearly 2,000 balls were all pulled down at once.

Those golf balls were released by Blaze Wilson.

His mom and dad stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while Blaze was placed in the Freeman NICU (newborn intensive care unit) after his birth.

As for the balls that Blaze released, each one was pre-sold for $10.

Those whose ball made it into the holes first, took home some big prizes such as a diamond and sapphire neckless worth more than $4,000.

Overall, today’s fundraiser was a big success and necessary for the operation of the Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s imperative because this event actually runs the house for about a month and a half, so that’s considerable, but you know it’s about the cause. The golfers that come out today, you know, we have very good golfers but more than likely, it’s that support, it’s that cause, so yeah it’s a great event,” said Annette Thurston, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Ronald McDonald House is gearing up for its next big event.

The annual Big Red Shoe Run is September 24th.

It also includes a one-mile walk and a timed 800-meter race for kids.

If you’re interested in signing up or volunteering, you can find more information, HERE.