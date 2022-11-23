SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air.

Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our operations in the Four-States Area. We have made a positive impact in Carthage, Joplin, Carl Junction, and beyond. Paschal will be able to better serve our Missouri customers by adding Lyerla’s experienced home services team to ours,” said Paschal owner and CEO Charley Boyce.

Paschal was founded in Northwest Arkansas in 1968. The company has more than 250 team members across seven locations in Missouri and Arkansas. Paschal will combine their people with those from Lyerla to deliver air, plumbing, and electric services and installation to the Four-State area.