2 more cars set on fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more cars have been set on fire in Fayetteville, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to the city’s Police and Fire Dispatch Logs, authorities were sent to 1727 W. Red Trip Drive at around 9:33 p.m. on Tuesday for “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY” and a “FD VEH FIRE.”

Fayetteville Police & Fire Marshals are investigating 9 possible cases of arson over the past couple of nights. Tune into @KNWAFOX24 for the latest. #NWAnews #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Em3uB5hrM7 — Clarissa Bustamante (@clarbusta) September 16, 2020

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, the log lists an “ASSIST AGENCY” and “FD STRUCTURE FIRE” at 2530 E. Kantz Drive in Fayetteville, close to where six vehicles were found burnt overnight on Monday.

Murphy said police are currently investigating to determine if there is a connection between the incidents.