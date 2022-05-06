CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction continues to close roads as water in the area rises.

Road crews have closed 171 at the Spring River Bridge. The fire chief said right now the highway has about two feet of water over it. JJ Highway, Joplin St. and County Road 2202 at Center Creek is also closed.

The Carl Junction Fire Department is asking people to be patient, use the detours and not do drive through barricades. Crews have responded to about nine incidents of cars in water.

So far, they’ve rescued about 14 people, including five they had to get out of a home on Jessica Circle.

Emergency managers said Carl Junction received about 6.64 inches of rain and that Spring River is about to crest. The fire chief said he hopes that means they can reopen 171 before nightfall