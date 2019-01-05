171 crash claims a life west of Carthage Friday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Missouri State Highway Patrol fatality crash report. One vehicle came to rest in the north ravine of 171. [ + - ] Video

(CARTHAGE, Mo) - According to Trooper D.L. Cleeton of MSHP Troop D, this is a fatality crash. "Vehicle #2 pulled over from the shoulder and into the path of vehicle #1 and was struck. Both vehicles then came to rest off the roadway."

Vehicle #1 ended in the median to the south and vehicle #2 ended in the north ravine, out of view from most angles.

One person was transported by METS ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. Another person did not survive the crash after life-saving measures were performed on the scene.

Also stated in the report, "This is Troop D's 2nd fatality crash for 2019. As required by state law, the surviving driver was tested for alcohol."

