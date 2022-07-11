TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Sunday’s deadly boat crash on Table Rock Lake.

A 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri, was killed and a 16-year-old boy from Ballwin, Missouri, was hurt when the boat crashed onto the shore.

The MSHP said that the fatality and injury occurred when a pontoon boat crashed where people were gathered near an outcropping of rocks called Breezy Point. Breezy Point — a place where people often stop to swim and jump off the rocks into the water — is across the lake from State Park Marina. The incident report said that the vessel struck the swimmers before hitting a rock bluff.