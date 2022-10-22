JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot of pink was spotted in downtown Joplin earlier this morning.

Today was the 13th Annual “Race 4 Hope” event, presented by the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.

Over 220 people participated in either a one-mile walk, or a 5K run through downtown Joplin and Landreth Park. Out of those 220, over 40 were breast cancer survivors.

The Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation also presented a $20,000 check to “Show Me Healthy Women”. That money will help provide mammograms for uninsured and under-insured patients.

Today also marked the first “in-person” race since 2019. One participant says this event is special, just for her.

“Because I made it, you know, 9 years, and I just want to walk. It makes me feel good,” said Brenda Haskins, 9-Year Breast Cancer Survivor.

Howie Nunnelly, from KODE’s “Good Morning Four States”, was the emcee for the event.

All participants received a commemorative “Race 4 Hope” medal.