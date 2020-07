JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire crews respond to a house fire at 13th and Iowa early Wednesday morning.

The call came in just before 8:00 A.M. The one bedroom home sustained heavy damage in the blaze and is likely a total loss.

Authorities say it was unoccupied and had no utility service. They say there were signs of camping which may have lead to the fire.

A total of 20 firefighters responded to the call.