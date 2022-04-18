CARTHAGE, Mo. — A long overdue jail expansion will soon mean extra bed and new treatment options for local inmates.

Jasper County Jail construction is at the finish line. In fact, some of the new footprint is already in use.

“This is the new expanded area, the Jasper County Detention Facility,” said Randee Kaiser, Jasper Co. Sheriff.

Just about to open. It adds much needed bed space – 135 – and a new kitchen and professional visitation space which has been extremely limited.

“At times we had 300-plus inmates and obviously poses a problem because attorneys have to be able to get in here to see the clients and as well as the probation parole officers and other professionals need to be able to come in and have visitation.”

Sheriff Randee Kasier is also looking forward to the new treatment area dealing with addiction issues.

“It’s the first time that’s ever happened here. And it’s this type of thing is the first time in the state that this has been offered. So we’re very excited about that.”

The addition has been under construction for two and a half years at a time when construction has been difficult at times.

“Supply chain issues did pop up from time to time and still we are still dealing with some of those supply chain issues with metal and glass and some electronics. Were very difficult to get ahold of,” said Sheriff Kaiser.

Voters approved a sales tax back in 2019 to pay for the nearly $13 million expansion.

It’s expected to start official operations next month.