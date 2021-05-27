UPDATE: Neosho water search effort continues for 12-year-old girl

Update

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department has released new details into the water search effort continuing from Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old male rescued by authorities, Trevor Hicks, is currently still at Freeman Hospital in Joplin where he remains in critical condition.

12-year-old Kaylin Brown, who was pulled by a strong current, has yet to be located. While the search for her was called off around 9:00 PM Wednesday Neosho Officials remained on the scene during the night.

Rescue efforts did resume at 7:00 AM this morning with units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (Water Patrol Division), Neosho Police, Neosho Fire Department, Newton County Rescue, and Missouri Department of Conservation are all currently at the scene. The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting by use of an aerial drone search.

Original

NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE/KSNF) — Search and rescue crews have been out searching waters this afternoon and evening after two are swept away in the waters of Shoal Creek.

As of the time this article was published, authorities have now called off the search for a 12-year-old girl who went under swift water at Lime Kiln Park near Neosho.

Around 4pm Wednesday, the Neosho Police Department received a 911 call about a potential drowning at the park.

Witnesses say the girl was swept under by swift waters and a 34-year-old man went into the water to rescue her.

Authorities were able to recover him.

Crews search the waters at Lime Kiln Park near Neosho

He was taken to Neosho Freeman and then transported to Joplin where he is in critical condition.

A police officer and fire fighter will stay on scene overnight and a pedestrian light has been set up on the bridge.

Multiple agencies plan to resume the search again at 7:00am Thursday.