11-Year-Old Raps About His Favorite Team

VERSE 1:
(Yeah)….. All the other
classmates want a feature
(Madden)…(Carry)…
Yeah I’m playin’ with the cheetah
I can easily defeat ya
….Do a know-how
I’m so good at this –
(Yeah) I can be the teacher
Everybody Knows I’m Aiden –
Rap name – Lil Bizkit
….You borin’ me
So just be quick
White and red are the colors
Play with Kansas City Chiefs
Yep, they are the best
They are my dream team
CHORUS:
In this rap thing…
…I need the spotlight
… Got the higher ground
Like I’m playin’ Fortnite
Winnin’ like the Jayhawks
Spittin’ like I’m J. Cole
Sippin’ Gatorade (Hat Back)
(Yeah) It’s game on
VERSE 2:
… I love playing Madden
on the Playstation…
In this rap game-
Something Like a game changer
…Mahomes, Kelce and Hill
are my favorite players
(Tight grip) Controller in my hand
…. (Say your prayers)
… I’m in 5th grade
Frontenac- Gonna be a true hero
All the real know the code –
It’s six two zero…
I’m so good at Baseball
… And my dad’s proud
Your friends warm the bench for you
…… (strikeout)