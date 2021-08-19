$10,000 reward offered for info leading to safe return of Bella Vista woman

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A private donor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of a 74-year-old woman with possible dementia missing from a Bella Vista assisted living facility.

Barbara Doyle went missing from Brookfield Assisted Living in Bella Vista on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

She wandered off on foot after being admitted to the facility for the first time earlier that day.

Doyle is 5 feet, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey t-shirt-like sweather with black glasses that hang around her neck.

She has possible dementia and has been known to wander in the past, staying near major roadways.

The search for Doyle has lasted seven days and spanned a 6-mile area. Authorities initially conducted a detailed search of 2.1 square miles immediately surrounding the area where Doyle was last seen but later expanded the search radius.

Efforts have included personnel from 12 agencies, utilizing crews on foot, ATVs, vehicles, boats, bikes, and horseback, as well as canines and drones.

Doyle’s husband is her only relative in the area and lives in a nearby neighborhood.

The family and police are now asking the community again for any help providing information that might lead to bringing Doyle home.

If you have any information or know anything that might help police find Doyle, call the Bella Vista Police Department at (479) 855-3771.