MIAMI, Okla. — A local library continues to offer a national book program for children before kindergarten. It’s the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program at the Miami Public Library. The library has offered it for the past 4 years.

20 kids are currently part of it. Another 14 have achieved the goal.

After each 100 books read, the kids get their names on a benchmark bulletin board.

Kids are eligible at birth, with their parents obviously doing the reading, and can get signed up anytime before kindergarten.