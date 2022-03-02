PITTSBURG, Kans. — It’s a case of sooner rather than later for a piece of history in Pittsburg.

Two major improvement projects are in the works for the 100+year old Lakeside Park.

A new 300-foot sidewalk will be installed — as will some new playground equipment.

Close to $50,000 in grant money is making it possible.

“Through the grant process, we can establish funding, get a plan together, and take care of some of the stuff that would be a year down the road,” said Toby Book, Pittsburg Parks & Rec Director.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of this spring, weather permitting.