“100 Women Who Care” donate nearly $3000 to Children’s Haven

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but Christmas has come early for the Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri in Joplin.

The Jasper/Newton county club of 100 Women Who Care, handed over a check of nearly $3000 to that non-profit.

Executive Director Stephanie Theis knows exactly what they’ll do with that money.

“We’re working on a playground campaign so we’re working really hard to be able to expand our playground so that kids have a safe place to be outside and burn off some energy and and really enjoy being kids,” said Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven Executive Director.



“You know, we are so delighted to support Children’s Haven because of what they do, but one of our members wrote a little note saying I’m giving you extra because I’ve got grand kids and playground means so much to them,” said Valerie Doerr, Founder, Jasper/Newton County 100 Women Who Care.

If you’d like more information on helping or becoming a member of 100 Women Who Care, visit their Facebook page or email 100wwcjn@gmail.com.