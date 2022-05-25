JOPLIN, Mo. — The 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers are about to begin. That time frame runs from the Memorial Day weekend through the Labor Day weekend each year. During that period there is a dramatic increase in teen driving fatalities.

Assistant Joplin Police Chief Brian Lewis says every driver, regardless of their age, should buckle up and put their phone down.

“Absolutely, inattention is a contributing factor to a lot of crashes, and uh so uh again it’s important that drivers uh have their eyes on the road at all times,” said Assistant Chief Lewis.

One of the best ways to keep teen drivers safe is to limit the number of people in the car with them while they’re behind the wheel. Accident rates increase dramatically when teens drivers have another person in the car with them. Two additional passengers increases the odds of an accident by 158%.