CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The weekly event that connects entrepreneurs and the Joplin community through coffee and conversation took the show on the road today.

One Million Cups Joplin set up shop inside the Carl Junction Community Center.

It partnered with the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce to make it happen this morning.

Officials called it the perfect way to share CJ with the organization and the entrepreneurs who are a part of it.

Nomad Brew owner, Mason Fox, was one of this morning’s presenters.

“It’s awesome, like, it’s tough to do something like this on your own as much as you can get from people like in family, family and friends, having other entrepreneurs give their input and say, just means so much,” said Fox.

One Million Cups Joplin meets every Wednesday inside the Advanced Training and Technology Center in downtown Joplin.

