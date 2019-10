Emily Frankoski Connect 2 Culture tells us about the upcoming performance of Ailey II.

After experiencing segregated life in the South, legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey sought to make dance available to all people. The junior company of his world-renowned Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Ailey II, fulfills this mission annually through a highly anticipated global tour.

It’s Tuesday, October 29th at 7:30 pm in the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center.