The Anticipation is over. It is Time to UNLEASH the BEASTS at the Grand Lake Casino, Grove Oklahoma Wolf Creek Nationals. We are going to start the party off right Downtown Grove with our Food Truck Friday. There will be Live Music with Backwood County one of the strongest bands in our area. Kentucky Drag Boat Association will be showing off some of the fastest boats in the world. Come hang out with the pit crews and pilots of these amazing boats. Then Wake up and enjoy these races as they unleash these DRAG BOATS at Wolf Creek Park Grand Lake Grove OK, Thank you all for making this possible. City of Grove – City Hall, Grand Lake Casino, Grove Oklahoma, Katner-Mills Motor Supply, GrandLake Watercraft LLC, Tractor World, Grand Tree Service, Bella Donna’s at Grand Lake, CARDS Holdings, Grand Rental in Grove, OK.

