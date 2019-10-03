What “Manufacturing Day” may have to offer for you

Melissa Smith of Crowder College and Erin Slifka of the Joplin Area Chamber join us to talk about an event in Joplin this Friday.

Manufacturing Day 2019: (sponsored by Heartland Pet)
-Food Manufacturing, will be held at the Advanced Training and Technology Center (420 Grand Ave) across from the Joplin Chamber building
-Student session from 9am until 12pm, break for lunch and then open to the public from 2pm to 6pm
-Shutting down Kentucky Avenue between the ATTC and Chamber buildings to host food trucks, music, and more

