If you’ve followed my weather works segments this year, you’ll recall my explanation of the heat index. Today, we’re going to talk about the wind chill, and how wind makes all the difference as we enter the cooler months.



I’ll admit that it is odd to discuss the wind chill on a day where the high temperature is expected to be in the 80s. But we could see a wind chill in the 30s as we go into Saturday morning, so there’s no better time than the present to dive into this topic.

When temperatures drop below a comfortable level for us, our body heat is what keeps us nice and warm. Layers that we wear, like hats, coats and gloves keep that heat from escaping easily, allowing us to stay warm for longer.

If we bring wind into the mix, it will push that layer of heat away form our bodies, making it harder for us to remain warm. The stronger the wind, the faster our body heat moves away from us, and the colder we get in a short amount of time.

When the wind chill dips into the negative numbers, we can see hypothermia and frostbite form within 10-20 minutes. It’s not going to get that cold on Saturday obviously, but when it inevitably does this season, limit time outdoors.

If you must go outside for short amount of times, cover up as much as possible to keep your body heat close.

On Saturday morning, areas in central Missouri are likely going to see their first frost of the season. This is when temperatures get close to freezing, and we have almost frozen dew across the region.

Soon enough, those low temperatures will drop below 32 degrees, and morning temperatures will be brutal.

Believe it or not, the first freeze of the cooler months usually occurs in the end of October for the Four States.

That’s only a few weeks away! Of course, this is just the average, and not the forecast, but it’s not uncommon to see this in October.

Winter lovers are also probably wondering when we could see our first snowfall of the season.

On average, that first snow falls typically in November for the four states, but things change year by year.

Some years, we’ve seen a little snow on Halloween, where others, we hardly saw snow at all in the winter.

As we sit in the central united states, we are subject to all types of weather, and we can see many extremes in a short amount of time. Think of this week, where high temperatures hit 85 on Monday, and we’re set to drop into the upper 30s on Saturday morning.

Anything is possible this winter, but I’m expecting a little bit of everything, including some unseasonably warm and cold days.

For snow, it all depends on moisture availability day by day, but I’m confident we’ll see a few of those systems. So if you didn’t know about the wind chill and climatology of our winter, now you do!