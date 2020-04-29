WC Student Accepted into U.S. Air Force and Naval Academies

Senior Wyatt Hodson was recently accepted to both the untied states air force academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado… And the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The application process differs from a traditional college, in that the applicant must receive recommendation from their congressman.

In Wyatt’s case — Missouri 7th District Congressman Billy Long.

Hodson also needed exceptional grades, and a history of volunteerism and extracurricular activities.

Hodson has chosen to become a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy, and will be recognized in a special ceremony in June.