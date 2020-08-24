Victory Ministry’s Red Cross Blood Drive

TODAY (MONDAY, AUG 24TH), 11:00 AM – 06:00 PM, VICTORY MINISTRY AND SPORTS COMPLEX, 3405 HAMMONS BOULEVARD, JOPLIN.

Giving blood is a simple process and it only takes about an hour. The keys to a successful donation experience are:

Please make an appointment. This allows the Red Cross staff to serve the maximum number of donors at each drive. Also, Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App. so that you can complete paperwork prior to the event. These steps ensure that your appointment does not take more than one hour. Drink plenty of fluids (especially water) the day before the drive as well as the day of the drive. Get plenty of rest and avoid strenuous work outs for about 5 hours after donating.

The American Red Cross provides more than 40% of the U.S. blood supply AND they are the organization that steps in during times of crisis to cover deficiencies across our nation.

In the first two weeks of the Covid-19 epidemic the Red Cross had to cancel about 2,700 blood drives nationwide resulting in a loss of about 86,000 units of blood. As you can imagine, things only became more difficult as weeks turned into months. They are working diligently to restore supply levels across our nation and we want to be part of this solution.

All blood donors will receive a free Covid Antibody test when they donate. Knowing if you have already been exposed to Covid-19 is empowering knowledge and if your blood contains Covid Antibodies it can be extremely helpful to people suffering from Covid-19. Results are available 7-10 days after donating at a Red Cross blood drive.