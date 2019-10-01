Top 10 lessons you can learn from your dog

It’s National Dog Week. Dr. Karl Went came in to tell us some life lessons we can take away from our beloved four-legged friends and their behaviors.

Top 10 Lessons We Can Learn From Dogs:

# 10 Always run to greet loved ones when they come home.

# 9 Never pass the opportunity to go for a joy ride.

# 8 Take naps

# 7 Thrive on attention and let people touch you in a healthy way

# 6 Avoid biting when a simple growl will do.

# 5 Be loyal.

# 4 Never pretend to be something you’re not.

# 3 If what you want is buried, dig deep until you find it.

# 2 Run, romp and play daily.

# 1 When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close by and nuzzle them gently.