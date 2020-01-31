Toaster Oven Harvest Breakfast Cookies

This morning we make the perfect breakfast cookie to jump start your day, right from a toaster oven! The recipe is below or you can go to the website.

Ingredients:

1 CUP PECAN PIECES;

1 CUP WHOLE-WHEAT FLOUR;

1 TEASPOON BAKING POWDER;

1 TEASPOON GROUND CINNAMON;

1/4 TEASPOON SALT;

1/2 CUP PURE MAPLE SYRUP;

1/3 CUP CANOLA OIL, OR OTHER NEUTRAL TASTING OIL;

1 LARGE EGG;

1 TEASPOON PURE VANILLA EXTRACT;

1 CUP ROLLED OATS;

1 MEDIUM GOLDEN DELICIOUS APPLE, UNPEELED, DICED INTO 1/4-INCH PIECES;

1 CUP FRESH CRANBERRIES, OR FROZEN UNTHAWED, HALVED;

1/4 CUP DRIED CRANBERRIES.

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Place the pecans on a baking sheet and toast until fragrant, 8 minutes. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

In a large bowl, beat together the maple syrup, canola oil, egg, and vanilla, until well incorporated.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix to combine. Add the oats, apple, fresh and dried cranberries, and pecans and stir to distribute evenly.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a 1/2-cup measure or large ice cream scoop, scoop the batter into 8 large balls (a scant 1/2 cup each) and drop onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake until set and lightly browned on the bottom, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool.

To refrigerate and reheat:

Allow the cookies to cool completely at room temperature, then place in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Allow to come to room temperature before eating, or warm in a 325°F oven, uncovered, on a baking tray, for 8 minutes. Or warm in the microwave on high, uncovered, for 15 seconds for one cookie.

To freeze and reheat:

Allow the cookies to cool completely at room temperature, then wrap individually in foil or plastic wrap and place in a sealable plastic freezer bag for up to 3 months. There is no need to thaw before reheating; just place frozen cookie(s) uncovered on a baking tray in a cold oven and set to 325°F. Once the oven comes to temperature, continue to heat for 12 to 15 minutes. Alternatively, place frozen cookie(s) on a microwave-safe plate, uncovered, and microwave on high for 25 to 30 seconds for one serving. Also, the cookies will thaw at room temperature in 2 hours and may be eaten at room temperature.

Makes 8 servings.

Serving size: 1 cookie; Per serving: Calories 350; Total Fat 20g (Mono Fat 11.4g, Poly Fat 5.8g, Sat Fat 1.9g); Protein 5g; Carb 40g; Fiber 5g; Cholesterol 25mg; Sodium 150mg;

Excellent Source of: Fiber, Manganese; Good source of: Copper, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Protein, Riboflavin, Selenium, Thiamin, Vitamin E, Vitamin K.

Copyright 2016 Ellie Krieger