CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce has named Julie Reams as its new President.

Reams joined the Pittsburg Chamber in 2018 and previously served as Membership and Special Events Director for the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. Julie has been a volunteer for multiple chambers in Girard KS, Andover KS, Wichita, KS as well as Pittsburg until being hired, while earning 3 volunteer of the year awards for 3 different communities. Additionally, Reams has a wealth of experience with not-for-profit work, member services, city government and community events.