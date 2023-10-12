Sarah Clements and Stacy Heydt of the Spiva Center for the Arts shows Tiffany a simple demo of how to make a clay pinch pot, one of the kinds of arts and crafts that are part of “Creation Station,” a weekly, hands-on arts & crafts program for kids.

CREATION STATION:

TUESDAYS, AUGUST 29 MAY 21, 2024;

4-5:15PM, AGES 6-11, WITH STACY HEYDT;

$6 IN ADVANCE/ $8 AT THE DOOR.

Originally incorporated as the Ozark Artists Guild, George A. Spiva Center for the Arts has presented visual arts experiences to the four-state region since 1947.