During this week’s Space with Chase we hear about why Wednesday night’s full moon is going to be a special one. It’s called the long night’s moon, and occurs at 12:12 A.M. (EST) on December 12th. For us in the four states, that means it’ll happen Wednesday night (11th) at 11:12 P.M.

If you capture any images of this red glowing moon, share them with us!