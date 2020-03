“Dutch Baby”, not a pancake (it has high sides), not Yorkshire Pudding, or popovers, but kinda’ looks like both; versatile and good even the next day. Traditionally baked in a 10” cast iron skillet, but if you don’t have one, no worries, it works great in a pie pan, 2 quart casserole dish, even muffin tins (I understand, haven’t tried)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees, have at hand the baking dish, be it cast iron skillet, other skillet (with ovenproof handle) a glass pie plate or muffin tins. A 10” skillet will hold about 2 quarts, or 8 cups of water, if you’re wondering. Serves one lumberjack, 2 non-lumberjacks.