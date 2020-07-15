Russian Egg Salad with Jo Manhart

Jo Manhart with the Missouri Egg Council is back in the kitchen with Erin. This time we’re making Russian Egg Salad “Salat Iz Yaits.”

Russian Egg Salad “Salat Iz Yaits”

So, several years ago, we were on a cruise in the Mediterranean, and on a shore excursion, were shown through a country farm place. It was lovely, but the thing I will remember forever is walking around a corner, and there, on a table with other food, was a huge platter of sliced eggs with sauce over them and thin slivers of red radish spread over. I thought “They knew I was the egg lady, and put this here to surprise me!” If they did know, I’ll never know, but here for your own surprise, is that dish.

6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and sliced

½ cup mayonnaise (recipe follows)

1/3 cup sour cream

1 small garlic clove, crushed

¼ – ½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. HOT Russian-style mustard (I looked up their recipe, and since I didn’t see it in the store, and didn’t want to make it, I added just a bit of Coleman’s dry mustard.)

2 TBS finely chopped green onion tops, optional

That’s the recipe from a Russian cookbook I have, but instead of the green onion tops, or in addition to them, you may use thin sliced red radishes, shredded carrots or pimiento.

Now to the homemade mayo: Easiest way is to use a blender, but before blenders, people made mayonnaise by stirring, stirring, stirring. . . .

Blender mayo:

1 whole egg

½ tsp. sugar

¾ TBS salt

½ tsp. prepared mustard (Dijon-type if handy)

3 TBS lemon juice (or 1 ½ TBS each of lemon juice and wine vinegar)

1 cup salad oil, divided (any vegetable oil, olive oil, or peanut oil)

Place egg in blender, mix sugar and salt, add to eggs. Add mustard juice, lemon juice and 1/3 of the oil. Cover, blend on low speed a few seconds, then turn to high speed and pour in the rest of the oil in a thin stream. Blend 5-10 seconds after all the oil is used. For our purpose with the Russian Egg Salad, we want a thin mayo, the longer you blend it, the thicker the mayo will become, so stop earlier rather than later.

Please do hard boil your eggs the EASIEST way! Bring about 1” of water to boil in a saucepan, use a dipper or soup spoon to put eggs in*, the steam will burn you. Clap a lid on and turn down the heat. Cook there about 10-12 minutes, then dump the eggs into cold water to cool enough to handle. Slap the eggs against the side of the sink all around to crackle the shell. Rub them between your palms briskly to loosen the shell. Peel under cold running water. You will never make them any other way. Also, the “insta pot” does them wonderfully I hear. Thank you, Cousin Claudia.

*if right out of the cold ‘fridge, the shells may crack from the shock, so you might remember to let them sit on the countertop a half-hour or so to ‘warm up”.

Missouri Egg Council, Jo Manhart manhartjo@gmail.com, (573)874-3138