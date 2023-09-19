Tara Horinek and Emily Gibson of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States preview the Big Red Shoe fundraising event, coming up Saturday, October 7th in Joplin.

Join us for the 11th Annual Big Red Shoe Presented by TAMKO Building Products!

Choose from our first ever 8K or our 1 Mile Walk for the House, and bring your children for our fun and fast Kids 800M race!

Register Today: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/72890.

All proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

More information:

https://www.facebook.com/RMHJoplin

https://rmhjoplin.org/