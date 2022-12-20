Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States invites the Four-State Area to witness and share the “Gift of Light” at 34th and Jackson this holiday season. To celebrate the 21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love, Ronald McDonald House has transformed into an electrical spectacle for the community to drive by and enjoy.

The Charity will also commemorate the holiday season by releasing new videos of local performing artists each week until Christmas. Visit donate.onecause.com/rmhjoplin to view the weekly videos, learn about this year`s feature family, and donate.

Funds raised enable Ronald McDonald House Charities to operate two programs that keep families close, offering care they need while their sick child is treated at Freeman Health System or Mercy Hospital Joplin: Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room.