Reducing and preventing stress during the holidays

Local News Today
Posted: / Updated:

My guest is Kent Rader, and besides being “The World’s Cleanest Comedian,” he also gives motivational talks on reducing stress.

More about Kent and his work:


“Let It Go, Just Let It Go,” is Rader’s entertaining, yet informative keynote. The U.S. Department Of Labor survey states 49% of the employees in our country dislike their jobs, with a third of them looking for positions in other industries. The number-one reason cited by these individuals is the stress associated with most jobs today. Retaining quality employees is essential to an organization’s financial future.


Having spent seventeen years as a hospital CEO and a CPA, Kent Rader experienced this stress first-hand. His keynote program takes participants on a journey they won’t want to end. It begins by showing participants the origins of stressful feelings and how humor is a proven tool in combating these feelings. Kent offers practical ways to include more humor in your life and work, along with stories that are guaranteed to make you laugh.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Today

Trending Stories