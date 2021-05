Joplin, MO – “We were saddened to hear of the death of Virginia Leffen,” said Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Paula Baker. “She, along with her husband Bill, were champions for children and families living on the autism spectrum. Through their generosity, the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism was constructed after the original Ozark Center for Autism facility was destroyed in the 2011 tornado. Virginia took great pleasure in visiting with the children and celebrating their victories and milestones. Virginia was truly a compassionate and loving woman who will be long remembered and deeply missed.”

In October of 2011, just five months after the Joplin tornado, Bill and Virginia Leffen, who had lost their own home in the tornado, asked where they could make a donation that would have the most impact. The tornado had also destroyed the Ozark Center for Autism building, and when the Leffens toured the temporary facility they knew they had found their cause.