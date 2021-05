Joplin, MO – Just in time for Mother’s Day weekend, Freeman Health System and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks are teaming up to bring early detection to moms and others, and those who love them. Project Pink – Reaching Every Woman makes it possible for uninsured or underinsured individuals to get a breast health evaluation and mammogram screening for free.

The event lasts from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Friday, May 7, at Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion.