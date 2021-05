ORANGE, Calif. (KTLA) - The family of the 6-year-old boy who was killed in an apparent road rage incident on the 55 Freeway in Orange, California, last week is offering a reward for information leading to the shooter's arrest as his mother spoke out for the first time about her devastating loss.

The family is hoping to offer $50,000 to start, said Carla Lacy, who organized a GoFundMe account that, as of Tuesday, had garnered more than $200,000 in donations.