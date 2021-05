WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), introduced a bill on Friday to designate U.S. Route 412, from I-35 in Noble County, Oklahoma, to I-49 in Springdale, Arkansas, as a future interstate.

“Connecting Northwest Arkansas and North Central Oklahoma will encourage economic development along this corridor and expand opportunities for employment in the region,” said Boozman. “I’m proud to join Senator Inhofe and Senator Cotton in designating U.S. Route 412 as a future interstate.”