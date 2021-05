JOPLIN, Mo. -- The City of Joplin’s phone lines are experiencing technical issues. People may still contact the City however the automated attendant is not working, so callers are not able to direct dial their party’s extension or leave a voice mail for City staff. To assist callers, switchboard operators are answering calls and transferring the caller to the appropriate department.

This affects the City’s main phone number line of 417-624-0820, The City’s 9-1-1 system is not affected by this issue.