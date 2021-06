CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. -- A single-vehicle crash leaving two people dead is being investigated on Highway H south of Chadwick on Thursday, June 3.

According to Sergeant Mike McClure, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the two individuals who died in the crash are the missing Forsyth boys: 18-year-old Braden Allen Tuck and 18-year-old Damien James Grant.