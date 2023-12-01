From the songwriting team behind the smash-hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage!

Pittsburg Community Theatre is excited to bring A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL that chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle (“You’ll shoot your eye out kid!”). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

Directed by Tony Sanchez

Performed at Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine, Pittsburg, Kansas

December 8-10.

www.pctinfo.org