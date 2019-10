My guests are Tommy Landrith with Carthage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Amber Gilmore with the Carthage Humane Society and we’re talking about a special animal adoption event.

It’s Oct. 26 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. At 2816 Grand Ave, Carthage, Mo.

They are encouraging folks to come and donate cleaning items and also pet food for the humane society and it will also be an adoption day.