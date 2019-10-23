PauseFirst: free stress management training

Jeff Burch tells us about free training in Pittsburg on Thursday & Friday for stress management.

Learn to Pause Mindfulness Training is a 4-hour course that introduces the concepts of meditation and mindfulness to First Responders. Attendees learn the evidence-based benefits of meditation and mindfulness, and discover how to use these powerful tools to mitigate stress, regulate emotions, and improve overall health.

This training is recommended for law enforcement, fire service, EMS, DOC dispatchers, social workers, mental health professionals, Clergy, Military, ER staff and more. Sessions are free. Signing up is not necessary, just show up.

In 2014, Kim Colegrove lost her husband David to suicide. She created The PauseFirst Project to honor her husband’s memory, and to help other first responders cope with stress and trauma.

Thursday October 24th 1-5 pm

Friday October 25th 8am-12pm

Memorial Auditorium Basement in Pittsburg

503 N Pine Pittsburg, Ks

Course Objectives:

-Define and describe meditation and mindfulness

-Discuss how these tools can be used to mitigate acute, chronic, and accumulated stress and improve health

-Analyze self to increase awareness of the symptoms of stress

-Apply brief and consistent mindful practices throughout every day to manage stress and regulate emotions

-Practice a simple daily meditation to exponentially reduce stress and promote mindfulness.