Old-Fashioned Southern Spoonbread with Poached (or fried) Eggs

It’s similar to cornbread, but more like a souffle, and served with a spoon, and thought to be of native American origin, where it was known as “Awendaw” or “Owendaw”. I have to resist eating all that’s left in the pan, anything that holds butter is like ambrosia to me.

INGREDIENTS:

¾ cup cornmeal

1 tsp. salt

1 cup boiling water

3 TBS melted butter

1 cup milk

2 eggs

2 tsp. baking powder

Note, this is a very, very thin batter, almost as thin as water. Don’t worry, it’s supposed to be that way.

1) Gather the ingredients, this will make it go quicker

2) Preheat over to 350 degrees and grease an 8-inch square baking dish or a 1 ½ quart casserole

3) Combine the cornmeal and salt in a mixing bowl

4) Gradually add the boiling water while whisking out lumps. Add the melted butter and stir to blend. Let mixture cool about 5 minutes.

5) Whisk the milk into the cornmeal mixture

6) In a small bowl, beat the eggs thoroughly then add to the mixture

7) At the same time, add the baking powder

8) Pour batter into the prepared baking dish

9) Bake for about 35 minutes, or until ‘set’ and lightly browned

Serve hot with plenty of butter. Today I will make it a full-meal deal by putting eggs on top!

Wait, wait, that’s not all, any portion you don’t eat right away is fabulous sliced (it will slice when cold) and fried in butter!