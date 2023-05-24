Saturday, May 27

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Shoal Creek Conservation

Education Center

Drop by any time at this free event to purchase native plants for your landscaping needs. Vendors will offer hardy plants native to Missouri and will provide information about the benefits of planting native species. Or pre-order the native plants for your landscaping needs and they will be available for you to pick up. Please check with the MO Wildflower Nursery and Ozark Soul to see what available and pre-purchase your native plants.

CALL 417-629-3434 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191746