Barry Linduff and Mariah Tyner of R.E.I.G.N. talk about the upcoming Native American Culture Celebration, taking place at the historic Coleman Theatre in Miami.

The Native American Cultural Celebration is a free event, open to Natives and non-Natives of all ages – sure to be something you don’t want to miss! Many of you have already pre-registered for this FREE event, but if you haven’t visit www.wearereign.org and save your spot now! Along with all the educational experiences, vendors from across the area will be available along with some of the best food trucks you can find and a silent auction!

REIGN stands for Renewing and Empowering Indigenous Narratives. The organization has a primary focus on highlighting Native artists, musicians, film makers, activists and others across the country, and their contributions towards constructing accurate representations of Indigenous culture along with ensuring the narratives produced are those that align with Native American traditions and values. The Native American Cultural Celebration is an annual event and will focus this year on the life and work of Vine Deloria Jr. With panels on writing, food sovereignty, a fashion show, shawl and moccasin making classes and even ventriloquist, Buddy Bigmountain, guests are guaranteed to have a great time.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095419573625&mibextid=ZbWKwL